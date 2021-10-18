  • Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler makes birdie on No. 14 at THE CJ CUP

    In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.