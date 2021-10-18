-
Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler makes birdie on No. 14 at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
Rickie Fowler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 22 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 3rd at 22 under with Keith Mitchell; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Fowler had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Fowler's 113 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Fowler reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
