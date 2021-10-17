Rasmus Hojgaard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hojgaard finished his round tied for 62nd at 9 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 22 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 21 under; and Robert Streb is in 3rd at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Hojgaard had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.

On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 2 under for the round.

On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hojgaard hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Hojgaard to 2 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Hojgaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Hojgaard's tee shot went 236 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hojgaard's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Hojgaard had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Hojgaard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hojgaard to 2 under for the round.