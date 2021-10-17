  • Paul Casey putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Rickie Fowler carded a 9-under, bogey-free 63 to take a two shot lead at 21-under par heading into Sunday’s final round.
    Round Recaps

    Rickie Fowler’s 63 gives him two-shot lead after 54 holes at THE CJ CUP

    In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Rickie Fowler carded a 9-under, bogey-free 63 to take a two shot lead at 21-under par heading into Sunday’s final round.