In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Paul Casey hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Casey finished his round tied for 25th at 17 under; Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 22 under; Talor Gooch and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 21 under; and Harry Higgs, Gary Woodland, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Robert Streb, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 20 under.

After a 347 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Paul Casey chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Paul Casey to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Casey's 124 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.

At the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Casey reached the green in 4 and rolled a 30-foot putt saving par. This put Casey at even for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Casey hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Casey had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Casey's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Casey's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.