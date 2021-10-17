-
Patton Kizzire shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 63rd at 8 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
Kizzire missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kizzire hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Kizzire to even for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
Kizzire hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
