Patrick Reed hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 67th at 7 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 22 under; Rory McIlroy and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Keith Mitchell, Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 18 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Reed had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Reed to even for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Reed hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

Reed tee shot went 237 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Reed's 177 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

Reed hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Reed hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop his second drive went to trouble having to hit his next out of native area before getting on the green in 4 and finishing with a bogey. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

At the 580-yard par-5 18th, Reed's his second shot went 132 yards to the native area, his third shot went 169 yards to the left rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 1 under for the round.