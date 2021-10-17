-
Minkyu Kim finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Minkyu Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 first, Kim's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
