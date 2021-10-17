-
Max Homa shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa holes 11-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Max Homa hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 72nd at 6 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 23 under; Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson are tied for 5th at 19 under.
After a 326 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Homa chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Homa's tee shot went 307 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 140 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
Homa tee shot went 234 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Homa had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.
Homa his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 3 over for the round.
