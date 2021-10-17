In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 38th at 15 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.

On the 597-yard par-5 third, McNealy got on the green in 3 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McNealy's 107 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, McNealy hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, McNealy had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, McNealy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McNealy at even for the round.

At the par-5 14th, McNealy chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, McNealy's 137 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 17th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 under for the round.