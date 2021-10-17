-
Matt Jones putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Jones hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jones finished his round tied for 31st at 15 under; Talor Gooch, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 21 under; Aaron Wise is in 6th at 20 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Keith Mitchell, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson are tied for 7th at 19 under.
On the par-5 sixth, Matt Jones's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Matt Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jones had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Jones's tee shot went 230 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Jones chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Jones's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.
