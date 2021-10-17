In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Marc Leishman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 22nd at 15 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 22 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 20 under; and Keith Mitchell, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

At the 377-yard par-4 first, Leishman had a 369-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 28-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 second, Leishman hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Leishman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Leishman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Leishman to 7 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 11th, Leishman hit a tee shot 242 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 8 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 9 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Leishman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Leishman at 8 under for the round.