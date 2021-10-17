-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Mackenzie Hughes hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 25th at 17 under; Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 22 under; Talor Gooch and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 21 under; and Harry Higgs, Gary Woodland, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Robert Streb, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 20 under.
On the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Hughes chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Hughes's 154 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.
