  • Mackenzie Hughes shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP

    In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.