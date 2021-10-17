-
Lucas Glover shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lucas Glover sends in birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Lucas Glover makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
Lucas Glover hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 41st at 14 under; Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 22 under; Talor Gooch is in 4th at 21 under; and Sungjae Im, Robert Streb, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 20 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 second, Glover hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Glover had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
