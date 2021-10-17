  • Louis Oosthuizen posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Louis Oosthuizen makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Louis Oosthuizen nearly holes out for albatross at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Louis Oosthuizen makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.