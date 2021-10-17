-
Louis Oosthuizen posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen nearly holes out for albatross at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Louis Oosthuizen makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
Louis Oosthuizen hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and finished the round bogey free.
After a 325 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Louis Oosthuizen chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Oosthuizen chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.
