-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Kevin Streelman in the final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2021
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Streelman finished his round tied for 42nd at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 23 under; Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Kevin Streelman's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Streelman had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.
-
-