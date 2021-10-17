-
Kevin Na shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na buries 28-footer for opening birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Kevin Na makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Kevin Na hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 44th at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 23 under; Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Keith Mitchell, Talor Gooch, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson are tied for 5th at 19 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Na hit an approach shot from 146 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Na hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Na to 1 under for the round.
Na got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even-par for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Na chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Na's 169 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
