Kevin Kisner shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Kisner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 52nd at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 23 under; Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Keith Mitchell, Talor Gooch, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Kisner chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kisner had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.
