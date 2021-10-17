-
Keith Mitchell putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
October 17, 2021
Highlights
Keith Mitchell makes birdie on 72nd hole at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 3rd at 22 under with Rickie Fowler; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Keith Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Mitchell's 110 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.
