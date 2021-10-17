In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 22nd at 16 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 22 under; Talor Gooch, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Aaron Wise is in 6th at 20 under.

On the par-4 first, Bradley's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 second, Bradley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 11-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Bradley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Bradley hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 491-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Bradley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bradley at 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Bradley had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 5 under for the round.