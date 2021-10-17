-
-
K.H. Lee putts himself to a 6-under 66 in final round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2021
-
Features
K.H. Lee and Maverick McNealy "Hot Hands Challenge"
Prior to THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, K.H. Lee and Maverick McNealy faced off in a closest to the pin chipping challenge. Whoever is furthest away from the pin on each shot gets a letter and the first player to spell out "CJ CUP" loses.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, K.H. Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 20th at 17 under; Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 22 under; Rickie Fowler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 21 under; and Robert Streb and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 20 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, K.H. Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Lee chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Lee's 162 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Lee hit his 236 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.
-
-