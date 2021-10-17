In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 9th at 18 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 23 under; Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Keith Mitchell, Talor Gooch, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson are tied for 5th at 19 under.

After a 353 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Thomas chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

At the 597-yard par-5 third, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Thomas chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Thomas hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Thomas's 151 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Thomas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Thomas had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Thomas's 124 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Thomas hit an approach shot from 249 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Thomas to 8 under for the round.