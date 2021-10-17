-
Justin Rose shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose chips in for eagle at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Justin Rose chips in from just short of the green to make eagle at the par-4 12th hole.
Justin Rose hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 54th at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 22 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 21 under; and Robert Streb is in 3rd at 20 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 second, Rose missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Rose to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rose had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
Rose hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 614-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to even-par for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Rose's 158 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Rose chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.
