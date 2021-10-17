-
Jordan Spieth shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth dials in iron and drains birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 14th at 18 under; Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 22 under; Talor Gooch and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 21 under; and Gary Woodland, Sungjae Im, Robert Streb, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 20 under.
After a 344 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Spieth chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 11th green, Spieth suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th Spieth hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Spieth had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.
