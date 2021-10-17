-
Joohyung Kim shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joohyung Kim holes 11-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Joohyung Kim makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Joohyung Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 44th at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 23 under; Rory McIlroy and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Keith Mitchell, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 19 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 second, Kim hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Kim chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th Kim hit his tee shot 323 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kim's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.
