Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Ancer’s albatross, Niemann’s unreal hole-out and DJ’s albatross hits the flagstick
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, where Abraham Ancer holed the first albatross of the season, Dustin Johnson’s near albatross hit the flagstick and Joaquin Niemann holed out for birdie after a wayward drive and taking an unplayable.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Joaquin Niemann hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 45th at 14 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
At the 597-yard third hole par-5, Niemann hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the day.
On the par-4 eighth, Niemann's 138 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Niemann had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
