Jhonattan Vegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 14th at 19 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Vegas had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Vegas's tee shot went 145 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Vegas's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Vegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Vegas's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Vegas had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Vegas's 107 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.

After a 353 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 6 under for the round.