Jason Kokrak putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak's impressive second leads to eagle at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Jason Kokrak makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his round tied for 51st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 23 under; Rory McIlroy and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 19 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Jason Kokrak had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.
