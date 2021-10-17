In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Jason Day hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 61st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Day's 129 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Day had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 13th, Day reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Day at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Day hit his 217 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Day's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 5 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Day hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Day to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Day had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 6 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Day to 7 under for the round.