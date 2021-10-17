In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Jaekyeong Lee hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 67th at 7 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 22 under; Rory McIlroy and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Keith Mitchell, Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 18 under.

On the 597-yard par-5 third, Lee got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Lee chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 550-yard par-5 14th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 15th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Lee hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Lee to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lee's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Lee hit his 102 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.