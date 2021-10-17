  • Ian Poulter rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Ian Poulter makes birdie on No. 18 at THE CJ CUP

    In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.