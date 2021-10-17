-
Ian Poulter rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ian Poulter makes birdie on No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Ian Poulter hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Poulter finished his day tied for 18th at 18 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
After a 312 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Ian Poulter chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Poulter got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Poulter chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Poulter's 164 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Poulter had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
