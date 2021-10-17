-
Hudson Swafford shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford rolls in 15-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Hudson Swafford makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Hudson Swafford hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 32nd at 16 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
Swafford got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to even-par for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Swafford chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Swafford's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Swafford chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Swafford's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Swafford hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 580-yard par-5 18th. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
