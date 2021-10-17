-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hideki Matsuyama chips it tight to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 54th at 10 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 22 under; Rory McIlroy and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Keith Mitchell, Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Matsuyama had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 third, Matsuyama chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Matsuyama's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Matsuyama missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Matsuyama's tee shot went 256 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
