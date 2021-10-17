-
Harry Higgs shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs drains 15-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Harry Higgs makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Harry Higgs hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 9th at 20 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Higgs's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Higgs hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 491-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.
