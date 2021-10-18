-
Strong putting brings Harris English an even-par round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Harris English hit 4 of 9 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day in 78th at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Harris English chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, English had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to even for the round.
