Harold Varner III comes back from a rocky start in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Harold Varner III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Varner III finished his day tied for 32nd at 16 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Harold Varner III's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Varner III hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 550-yard par-5 14th. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Varner III had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
