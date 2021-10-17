-
Hanbyeol Kim shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hanbyeol Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round in 75th at 4 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
At the 377-yard par-4 first, Kim had a 367-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 20-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.
