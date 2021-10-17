-
Gary Woodland shoots 7-under 65 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland rolls in 25-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Gary Woodland makes a 25-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Gary Woodland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 9th at 20 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Woodland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Woodland hit his 245 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 138-yard par-3 seventh green, Woodland suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Woodland at 3 under for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Woodland had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 6 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 7 under for the round.
