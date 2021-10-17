-
Erik van Rooyen putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Erik van Rooyen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 25th at 17 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
On the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Erik van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Erik van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, van Rooyen had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, van Rooyen's tee shot went 256 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, van Rooyen's 141 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
