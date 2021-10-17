-
-
Emiliano Grillo delivers a bogey-free 11-under 61 in the fourth at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2021
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Grillo finished his round tied for 6th at 18 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 22 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 21 under; and Robert Streb is in 3rd at 20 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Emiliano Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Grillo's 117 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grillo had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Grillo's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Grillo hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 8 under for the round.
At the 435-yard par-4 17th, Grillo reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Grillo at 9 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 269 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 11 under for the round.
-
-