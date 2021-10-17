-
-
Dustin Johnson putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2021
-
The Takeaway
Ancer’s albatross, Niemann’s unreal hole-out and DJ’s albatross hits the flagstick
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, where Abraham Ancer holed the first albatross of the season, Dustin Johnson’s near albatross hit the flagstick and Joaquin Niemann holed out for birdie after a wayward drive and taking an unplayable.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Dustin Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 34th at 14 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 23 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 21 under; and Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
At the 377-yard par-4 first Dustin Johnson hit his tee shot 393 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 8 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Dustin Johnson at even-par for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 second, Johnson's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 third, Johnson chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
-
-