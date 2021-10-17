-
Collin Morikawa delivers a bogey-free 10-under 62 in the fourth at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa's 248-yard 4-iron to 7 feet and eagle at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Collin Morikawa makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and finished the round bogey free. Morikawa finished his day in 2nd at 24 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
On the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Collin Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 third, Morikawa chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Morikawa had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Morikawa chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Morikawa's 166 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Morikawa had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 7 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Morikawa hit his 248 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Morikawa to 10 under for the round.
