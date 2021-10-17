-
Chris Kirk delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Kirk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 14th at 19 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Chris Kirk had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Kirk's 123 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Kirk had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 6 under for the round.
