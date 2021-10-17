Charley Hoffman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 68th at 7 under Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 22 under, Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 20 under, and Robert Streb is in 3rd at 19 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 second, Hoffman hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Hoffman hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Hoffman's tee shot went 228 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 12th, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

At the 15th, 458-yard par-4, Hoffman hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Hoffman's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoffman had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.