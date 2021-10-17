Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round in 77th at 7 over; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Schwartzel had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 second, Schwartzel's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Schwartzel's tee shot went 144 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Schwartzel's tee shot went 228 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 4 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.