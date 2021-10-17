-
Carlos Ortiz putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Carlos Ortiz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 25th at 17 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 second, Carlos Ortiz hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ortiz had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Ortiz chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 17th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.
