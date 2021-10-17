-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Cameron Tringale in the final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Cameron Tringale hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his round tied for 56th at 10 under Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 22 under, Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 20 under, and Robert Streb is in 3rd at 19 under.
On the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Cameron Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Tringale's 114 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
