Cameron Smith putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Cameron Smith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his day tied for 9th at 20 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
On the par-4 first, Cameron Smith's 123 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.
After a 336 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Smith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
Smith got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Smith's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Smith had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
