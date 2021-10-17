In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Cam Davis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 63rd at 8 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

After a 359 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Davis chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 597-yard par-5 third, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Davis's 152 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th Davis hit his tee shot 330 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

On his third stroke on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Davis went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 17th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.