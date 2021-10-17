  • Byeong Hun An putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Byeong Hun An makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Byeong Hun An's wedge to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Byeong Hun An makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.