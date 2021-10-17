-
Byeong Hun An putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Byeong Hun An's wedge to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Byeong Hun An makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. An finished his round tied for 59th at 10 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 23 under; Rory McIlroy and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 19 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Byeong Hun An hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Byeong Hun An to even-par for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, An's tee shot went 239 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 33 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, An chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to even for the round.
