Brooks Koepka shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka makes birdie on No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Brooks Koepka makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Brooks Koepka hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 31st at 15 under; Talor Gooch, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 21 under; Aaron Wise is in 6th at 20 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Keith Mitchell, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson are tied for 7th at 19 under.
Koepka missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Koepka's 181 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Koepka chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Koepka had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.
