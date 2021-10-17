-
Brian Harman putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Harman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 72nd at 6 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 22 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 20 under; and Keith Mitchell, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 19 under.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th, Brian Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brian Harman to 3 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Harman hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
